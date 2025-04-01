Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,147,424 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.79% of Dycom Industries worth $547,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DY. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 3.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,045,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 2.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 772,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,292,000 after acquiring an additional 17,862 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Dycom Industries by 4.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Dycom Industries Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE DY opened at $152.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.34. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.00 and a twelve month high of $207.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Insider Activity

Dycom Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Peter T. Pruitt, Jr. sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.08, for a total transaction of $507,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,437.64. This trade represents a 16.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DY has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $229.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Dycom Industries from $234.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.