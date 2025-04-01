Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Position Reduced by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,880 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Edison International worth $18,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Groupama Asset Managment grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 29,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Edison International by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 285.3% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EIX opened at $58.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Edison International has a 1 year low of $49.06 and a 1 year high of $88.77. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.87.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 13.17%. Analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.8275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Edison International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Edison International from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $88.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.82.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

