EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $330,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,507,000 after acquiring an additional 7,711 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,536,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $718,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 5,435 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $169.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.61. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.00 and a 12 month high of $277.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.51.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 9.61%. As a group, research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $277,046.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,009,174. This trade represents a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EPAM. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $305.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com cut EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.47.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

