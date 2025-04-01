Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. cut its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 368,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,294 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Equitable worth $17,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQH. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Equitable by 700.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,563,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,126,000 after buying an additional 1,367,837 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equitable by 608.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,466 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,659,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,351,000 after acquiring an additional 957,828 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Equitable by 1,092.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 875,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,302,000 after purchasing an additional 802,160 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Equitable during the 4th quarter worth $29,939,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 629,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,536,349.35. The trade was a 4.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,073 shares in the company, valued at $7,109,411.76. This trade represents a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,332 shares of company stock worth $5,364,610 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Equitable from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Equitable from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitable currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.75.

EQH opened at $52.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.02 and its 200-day moving average is $48.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.39. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.49 and a twelve month high of $56.00.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Equitable had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 85.70%. On average, analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Equitable’s payout ratio is 25.13%.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

