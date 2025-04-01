Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $18,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RACE. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at about $853,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 592.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,977 shares in the last quarter.

Ferrari Price Performance

Shares of RACE opened at $428.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $103.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $455.85 and its 200-day moving average is $451.90. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $399.27 and a fifty-two week high of $509.13.

Ferrari Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a $3.1265 dividend. This is an increase from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $2.44. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Ferrari’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.63%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RACE shares. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $525.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.86.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

