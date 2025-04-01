Financial Stocks To Follow Today – March 29th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Berkshire Hathaway, Visa, and Robinhood Markets are the five Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks are shares issued by companies that operate within the financial sector, such as banks, insurance firms, and investment companies. Investing in these stocks gives shareholders exposure to the financial services industry, which is often sensitive to changes in interest and monetary policies, as well as overall economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of NASDAQ SQQQ traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.30. The stock had a trading volume of 86,387,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,881,418. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $5.16 on Friday, hitting $242.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,975,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,343,658. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $257.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.30. The firm has a market cap of $679.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $179.20 and a one year high of $280.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE BRK.B traded down $8.48 on Friday, reaching $526.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,316,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,868,216. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52 week low of $395.66 and a 52 week high of $537.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $492.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $470.84.

Visa (V)

Visa Inc. operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

NYSE V traded down $7.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $342.62. 5,686,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,140,541. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $343.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.06. Visa has a 1-year low of $252.70 and a 1-year high of $366.54. The company has a market cap of $636.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Robinhood Markets stock traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.92. 44,168,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,816,276. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14. Robinhood Markets has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $66.91.

