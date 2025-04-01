First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 243,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,916 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $4,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in First Horizon by 160.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Horizon

In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 109,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $2,323,877.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,861,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,330,980.53. This represents a 5.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FHN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on First Horizon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of First Horizon from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.23.

First Horizon Price Performance

First Horizon stock opened at $19.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $22.44.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. First Horizon had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

