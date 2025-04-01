Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Acquired by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 7,916.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,963 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 219.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 6,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $38.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.04 and a 200 day moving average of $42.26. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $34.65 and a 12 month high of $49.12.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

