Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Graham were worth $5,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graham in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,773,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Graham by 10.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 32.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Graham by 8.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,344,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graham in the 4th quarter valued at $8,726,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Graham

In other Graham news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $881.30, for a total value of $140,126.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,534.60. The trade was a 26.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Graham Stock Performance

Graham Announces Dividend

NYSE GHC opened at $965.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.12. Graham Holdings has a 52-week low of $683.00 and a 52-week high of $993.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $941.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $893.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. Graham’s payout ratio is currently 4.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

