Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Position Raised by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) by 53.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,031 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,300 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $4,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 743,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,561,000 after buying an additional 85,425 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 5,858.5% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.50 price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hanmi Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

Hanmi Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

HAFC stock opened at $22.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.96. The company has a market cap of $684.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.87. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $14.45 and a 12-month high of $27.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 14.45%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanmi Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.68%.

About Hanmi Financial

(Free Report)

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.