HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 355 Shares of Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dayforce were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dayforce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,135,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dayforce by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in Dayforce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Dayforce by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 12,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dayforce by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the period.

Get Dayforce alerts:

Insider Activity at Dayforce

In related news, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $71,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,489,839.26. The trade was a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dayforce Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DAY opened at $58.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 531.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.33. Dayforce Inc has a 1 year low of $47.08 and a 1 year high of $82.69.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.09). Dayforce had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 1.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dayforce Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Dayforce from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Dayforce from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Dayforce from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dayforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DAY

About Dayforce

(Free Report)

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dayforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dayforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.