IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 856,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261,834 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.05% of IBEX worth $18,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBEX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 314.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in IBEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in IBEX by 711.1% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of IBEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of IBEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBEX opened at $24.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $321.23 million, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.75. IBEX Limited has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $27.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBEX ( NASDAQ:IBEX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. IBEX had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 7.08%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of IBEX from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at IBEX

In other news, CEO Robert Thomas Dechant sold 3,008 shares of IBEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $67,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,031,742.50. The trade was a 1.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mohammedulla Khaishgi sold 4,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $104,085.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 216,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,155. This trade represents a 2.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 172,213 shares of company stock valued at $4,414,121. 6.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

