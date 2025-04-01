Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:EOCT) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:EOCT – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,585 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October by 248.1% during the fourth quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 43,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 31,153 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EOCT opened at $26.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.06 million, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.39. Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October has a 12-month low of $23.46 and a 12-month high of $27.28.

The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October (EOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

