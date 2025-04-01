Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Stock Position Reduced by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,869 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,726 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Integer worth $5,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter worth $38,073,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Integer during the fourth quarter worth about $5,422,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Integer by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 232,569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,820,000 after acquiring an additional 40,158 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 17.4% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 254,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,069,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,754,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Integer alerts:

Integer Price Performance

NYSE ITGR opened at $117.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $107.11 and a 12 month high of $146.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $449.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.28 million. Integer had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 11.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Integer from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Integer from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Integer from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Integer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITGR

About Integer

(Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.