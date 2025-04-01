Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $20,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 38,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 101,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,115,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $92.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.16. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.26 and a 1 year high of $97.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.53.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.672 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

