Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,190 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF worth $19,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 174.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,438,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,320,000.

Get Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CZA opened at $103.89 on Tuesday. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $95.07 and a 1 year high of $113.72. The company has a market capitalization of $187.00 million, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.74 and a 200 day moving average of $107.34.

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.