IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Stock Position Boosted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $18,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 295 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in IQVIA by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQV opened at $176.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $192.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.61. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.37 and a 52 week high of $253.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 28.81%. Research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $273.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on IQVIA from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.05.

Get Our Latest Report on IQVIA

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.