iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Position Boosted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 482,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,943 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $19,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWC. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,237,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2,374.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 261,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after purchasing an additional 250,597 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 664.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 200,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,319,000 after purchasing an additional 174,151 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 188.3% in the 4th quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 125,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,060,000 after buying an additional 82,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,967,000.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:EWC opened at $40.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.34. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $35.74 and a 52-week high of $43.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

