iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF were worth $4,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KSA. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA KSA opened at $41.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.56. The stock has a market cap of $684.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.56. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a 12 month low of $39.38 and a 12 month high of $45.10.

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

