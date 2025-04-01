iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,427 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $7,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $972,637,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18,440.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 420,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,881,000 after buying an additional 418,414 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 291.7% during the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 439,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,426,000 after buying an additional 327,537 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,501,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,076,000 after buying an additional 299,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 461.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 333,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,699,000 after acquiring an additional 273,905 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

IWD opened at $188.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.90. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $168.85 and a 52 week high of $200.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

