KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Acquires New Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 751,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,831,000 after acquiring an additional 8,613 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 66.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 95,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 38,155 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $874,000.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASO. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.13.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $45.61 on Tuesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.16 and a 12-month high of $68.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.88.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.14. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th. This is an increase from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.