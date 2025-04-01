KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Acquires Shares of 12,709 Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 12,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Kemper by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kemper by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP lifted its position in Kemper by 1.1% during the third quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 19,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMPR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Kemper from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Kemper from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.60.
Kemper Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $66.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.73. Kemper Co. has a 1 year low of $54.11 and a 1 year high of $73.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.
Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.40. Kemper had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 6.85%. Research analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Kemper Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.07%.
About Kemper
Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.
