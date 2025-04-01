KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Acquires Shares of 13,200 Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Rubrik by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Rubrik by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Rubrik by 8,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rubrik by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 34,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Rubrik during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Rubrik from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Rubrik from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Rubrik from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Rubrik from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Rubrik from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

RBRK opened at $60.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion and a PE ratio of -4.42. Rubrik, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.34 and a 52-week high of $80.00.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.13 million. The company’s revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.59) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rubrik news, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 1,800 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $118,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 342,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,540,251.28. The trade was a 0.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,342.80. This represents a 94.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 792,426 shares of company stock worth $53,187,894 in the last ninety days.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

