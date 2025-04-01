KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Buys New Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,096,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,436,000 after purchasing an additional 16,916 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,215,000 after acquiring an additional 54,545 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,642,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,435,000 after acquiring an additional 16,912 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,577,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,067,000 after acquiring an additional 349,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Valvoline by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,262,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,670,000 after purchasing an additional 11,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VVV opened at $34.86 on Tuesday. Valvoline Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.90 and a 12-month high of $48.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.48.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 143.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $224,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,560.05. The trade was a 28.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on Valvoline from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Valvoline in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

