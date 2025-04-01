KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Buys New Position in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 31,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Get American Healthcare REIT alerts:

American Healthcare REIT Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE AHR opened at $30.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.66. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.13.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. American Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is -370.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. JMP Securities set a $35.00 price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, American Healthcare REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AHR

About American Healthcare REIT

(Free Report)

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.