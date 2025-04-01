KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Buys New Shares in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 46,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in ADMA Biologics during the third quarter worth about $61,858,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,076,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at $480,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 1,144.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,841,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in ADMA Biologics during the third quarter worth $1,277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMA opened at $19.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.86 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.17. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $23.64.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

