KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Buys New Shares in Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZ. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Lazard by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Lazard in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Lazard during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Lazard by 268.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 60,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 44,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Lazard alerts:

Lazard Trading Up 0.3 %

LAZ opened at $43.32 on Tuesday. Lazard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.56 and a 1-year high of $61.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.61.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. Lazard had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 44.58%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lazard, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Lazard’s payout ratio is currently 75.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on LAZ. StockNews.com upgraded Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lazard from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Lazard from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lazard from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lazard from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on Lazard

Insider Activity at Lazard

In related news, CEO Evan L. Russo sold 35,000 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total transaction of $1,877,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,108,350.72. The trade was a 15.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter Richard Orszag sold 64,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $2,940,396.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,285 shares in the company, valued at $7,758,184.60. The trade was a 27.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,078 shares of company stock worth $9,120,541 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.