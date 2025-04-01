KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Buys Shares of 11,300 Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Sanmina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Sanmina by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Sanmina by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 283.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 11,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $984,042.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,580.16. This represents a 15.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mario M. Rosati sold 11,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.02, for a total value of $979,853.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,906,975.90. The trade was a 12.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,405 shares of company stock worth $2,821,682. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Sanmina stock opened at $76.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.85 and its 200 day moving average is $77.12. Sanmina Co. has a one year low of $57.52 and a one year high of $91.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Sanmina declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SANM. Bank of America raised Sanmina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

About Sanmina

Free Report

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

