KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Buys Shares of 54,400 Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 54,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Organon & Co. by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 432,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,450,000 after acquiring an additional 125,625 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in Organon & Co. by 560.2% during the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,734,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,731 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Organon & Co. by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 76,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 11,763 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OGN. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Organon & Co. from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on Organon & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Organon & Co. to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

OGN opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.76. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $23.10.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.09). Organon & Co. had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 431.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Research analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.63%.

Organon & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.