KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Invests $759,000 in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group during the third quarter worth approximately $24,145,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in MYR Group in the fourth quarter valued at $14,811,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in MYR Group by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 331,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,368,000 after purchasing an additional 91,644 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 586.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 70,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,190,000 after buying an additional 60,085 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 84,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,620,000 after buying an additional 44,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Stock Performance

Shares of MYRG stock opened at $113.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. MYR Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.60 and a 12-month high of $181.02. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.38 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on MYR Group from $201.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp raised MYR Group from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

MYR Group Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

