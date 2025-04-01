KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Invests $760,000 in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 53,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,049,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in EnLink Midstream by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 496,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 56,400 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 20,947.6% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. 45.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

EnLink Midstream Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE ENLC opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a twelve month low of $11.83 and a twelve month high of $16.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 69.33 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

View Our Latest Report on EnLink Midstream

About EnLink Midstream

(Free Report)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.