KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Invests $767,000 in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 8,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in EnerSys by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 20,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 6.5% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

EnerSys Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $91.63 on Tuesday. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $88.50 and a 1 year high of $112.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.06.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.85. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 9.23%. Research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.88%.

EnerSys Profile

(Free Report)

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.