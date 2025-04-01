KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Invests $769,000 in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CBIZ by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 525,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,349,000 after acquiring an additional 9,872 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in CBIZ by 205.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 35,768 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in CBIZ by 26.6% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in CBIZ by 27.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 594,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,015,000 after purchasing an additional 127,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 16.7% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBZ stock opened at $75.90 on Tuesday. CBIZ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.66 and a fifty-two week high of $90.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.91.

In other CBIZ news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 6,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total transaction of $468,240.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,996,208.25. The trade was a 13.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

