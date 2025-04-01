KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Invests $772,000 in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 37,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRX. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 14,849 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 157,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 24,395 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 19,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,841 shares during the period. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 62,975 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $1,447,165.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 188,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,333,200.72. The trade was a 25.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gary Ingenito sold 44,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $991,929.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,404.57. This trade represents a 39.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.86. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.84.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

