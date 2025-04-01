KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Invests $802,000 in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,717,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 887,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,399,000 after acquiring an additional 143,038 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,993,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $423,100,000 after acquiring an additional 77,825 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2,981.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,796,000 after purchasing an additional 68,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MDGL shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $427.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 10th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $378.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.44.

In related news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 14,113 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.32, for a total transaction of $4,817,049.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,272,440.96. This trade represents a 79.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Rebecca Taub sold 1,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total transaction of $461,789.49. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 457,310 shares in the company, valued at $125,033,127.10. This represents a 0.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,900 shares of company stock worth $12,168,079. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDGL opened at $331.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $333.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 5.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.21 and a beta of -0.41. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.00 and a 1-year high of $377.46.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.32) by $1.61. The business had revenue of $103.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.81 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -23.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

