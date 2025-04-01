KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Invests $807,000 in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 62,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS owned approximately 0.06% of DNOW as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DNOW by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in DNOW by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DNOW by 10.1% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DNOW during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DNOW by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on DNOW. StockNews.com raised DNOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of DNOW from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

DNOW Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DNOW stock opened at $17.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.51. DNOW Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.42 and a 52-week high of $18.45.

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. DNOW had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 3.41%. Analysts expect that DNOW Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DNOW announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, January 24th that permits the company to repurchase $160.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About DNOW

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

