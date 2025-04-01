KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Invests $811,000 in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 394.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 29,180 shares in the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter worth $567,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 6.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,511 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,789,000 after purchasing an additional 11,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 722,325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,555,000 after purchasing an additional 13,009 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 2,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total transaction of $164,979.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,564 shares in the company, valued at $456,915.68. This represents a 26.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LMAT. StockNews.com lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barrington Research downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer cut LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular Price Performance

NASDAQ LMAT opened at $83.90 on Tuesday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.39 and a 12 month high of $109.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.85, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.39.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.99 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

LeMaitre Vascular Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

(Free Report)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.