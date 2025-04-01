KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Invests $834,000 in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,900 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Primoris Services by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Primoris Services by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 2.1% during the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 16,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRIM. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Primoris Services in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Primoris Services from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primoris Services

In related news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 998 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $67,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,636. This trade represents a 11.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 61,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $3,935,099.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,796 shares in the company, valued at $2,999,623.60. This represents a 56.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,888 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,043 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PRIM opened at $57.39 on Tuesday. Primoris Services Co. has a twelve month low of $40.74 and a twelve month high of $90.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.69.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.64%.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

