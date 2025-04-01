KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Invests $838,000 in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 210.6% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Down 0.7 %

SPR stock opened at $34.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.77. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $37.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported ($4.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by ($2.36). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Equities analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -11.88 EPS for the current year.

SPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen upgraded Spirit AeroSystems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.25 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Spirit AeroSystems

About Spirit AeroSystems

(Free Report)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.