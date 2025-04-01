KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Invests $845,000 in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 343,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,624,000 after buying an additional 28,867 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 154,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,204,000 after acquiring an additional 23,045 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $373,000.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Insider Transactions at Silicon Laboratories

In related news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 2,360 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $351,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,684,483. The trade was a 0.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.77, for a total transaction of $281,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,828.55. This represents a 5.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,360 shares of company stock valued at $782,610 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SLAB

Silicon Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $112.57 on Tuesday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.00 and a 52-week high of $160.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -18.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $166.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.09 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 32.69% and a negative return on equity of 10.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.19) EPS. Analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.