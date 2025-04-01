KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Invests $916,000 in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,600 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS owned approximately 0.07% of Preferred Bank at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFBC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in Preferred Bank by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 217.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Preferred Bank by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Preferred Bank from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Preferred Bank from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $83.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.94. Preferred Bank has a 1-year low of $70.99 and a 1-year high of $99.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.17). Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 25.00%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is presently 31.15%.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

