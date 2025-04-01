KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Makes New $791,000 Investment in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Maplebear by 11,501.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,526,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,495,000 after buying an additional 4,487,654 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Maplebear during the 4th quarter worth about $111,506,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 151.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,732,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,081 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Maplebear by 216.5% during the 3rd quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,935,000 after acquiring an additional 838,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Maplebear by 48.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,552,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,994,000 after purchasing an additional 831,795 shares during the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on CART. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Friday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Maplebear from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CART opened at $39.89 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.34. Maplebear Inc. has a one year low of $29.84 and a one year high of $53.44.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.16. Maplebear had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $883.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Maplebear news, CEO Fidji Simo sold 20,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $898,682.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,662,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,011,190.52. This trade represents a 1.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 2,314 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $107,091.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,953,283.88. The trade was a 2.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,094 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

