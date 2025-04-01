KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Makes New $805,000 Investment in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROAD. State Street Corp grew its position in Construction Partners by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,140,000 after acquiring an additional 26,189 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 616,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,104,000 after purchasing an additional 408,610 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $42,527,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Construction Partners by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 463,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,957,000 after purchasing an additional 9,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Construction Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,893,000. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ROAD opened at $71.87 on Tuesday. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.16 and a 1-year high of $103.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.25. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 67.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROAD. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Construction Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Construction Partners from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Construction Partners from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

