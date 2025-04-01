KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Makes New $851,000 Investment in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Wayfair by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 577.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on W shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Wayfair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Wayfair from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on Wayfair and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.81.

Wayfair Price Performance

Shares of W opened at $32.10 on Tuesday. Wayfair Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.68 and a 1-year high of $76.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 3.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.20.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Wayfair

In other news, insider Steven Conine sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $1,453,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 589,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,540,586.85. The trade was a 4.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jon Blotner sold 4,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $223,122.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,238.77. The trade was a 6.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,189 shares of company stock worth $4,810,693. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Featured Stories

