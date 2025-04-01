KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Makes New $852,000 Investment in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APAM. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 54.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 90,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 31,803 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $661,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 36,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Artisan Partners Asset Management Price Performance

APAM opened at $39.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.96. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.89 and a fifty-two week high of $49.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.83.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 23.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on APAM. StockNews.com raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.38.

View Our Latest Report on Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.