KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Makes New $882,000 Investment in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,800 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,059 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $2,070,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $149.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.65 and its 200-day moving average is $173.15. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.56 and a 1-year high of $228.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.40.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.13. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 18.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

