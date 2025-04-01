KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Makes New $883,000 Investment in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter worth about $42,255,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,814,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,312,000 after buying an additional 203,335 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,046,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,239,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,836,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stephens lifted their target price on AutoNation from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AutoNation from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.86.

AutoNation Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:AN opened at $161.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.32. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $150.08 and a one year high of $198.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.83.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.71. AutoNation had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 2.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

