KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Makes New $915,000 Investment in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RDNT. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in RadNet during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of RadNet by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RadNet by 377.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of RadNet in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in RadNet by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RDNT opened at $49.72 on Tuesday. RadNet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.82 and a 52-week high of $93.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -710.18 and a beta of 1.85.

RadNet ( NASDAQ:RDNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $477.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.42 million. RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RDNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded RadNet to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on RadNet from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of RadNet in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of RadNet from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.25.

In other RadNet news, Director David L. Swartz sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total transaction of $1,271,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 174,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,849,566.28. This represents a 12.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $248,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,042,938.61. This represents a 1.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,730 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

