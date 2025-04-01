KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Makes New $933,000 Investment in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dorman Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 518.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 235 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dorman Products in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 1,581.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Dorman Products Price Performance

NASDAQ:DORM opened at $120.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.87. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.61 and a 12 month high of $146.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Insider Activity

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $533.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.95 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 9.43%. On average, analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven L. Berman sold 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $35,197.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 833,527 shares in the company, valued at $102,940,584.50. This represents a 0.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Donna M. Long sold 742 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total value of $96,741.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,593,779.72. The trade was a 3.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,842 shares of company stock worth $4,048,449 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Dorman Products

Dorman Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.