KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Makes New $936,000 Investment in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 51,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Laureate Education by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,185,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,918,000 after acquiring an additional 10,447 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,116,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,768,000 after purchasing an additional 68,122 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Laureate Education by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,584,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,497,000 after purchasing an additional 130,172 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Laureate Education by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,181,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,892,000 after buying an additional 35,521 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Laureate Education by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,703,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,161,000 after buying an additional 14,110 shares in the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laureate Education Stock Performance

Laureate Education stock opened at $20.45 on Tuesday. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $21.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.53 and a 200-day moving average of $18.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Laureate Education ( NASDAQ:LAUR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.50 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 32.35%. On average, analysts expect that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Laureate Education from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Laureate Education news, Director Ian Kendell Snow sold 520,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $9,098,917.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Featured Stories

